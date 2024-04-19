Fujifilm Diosynth announces company-wide layoffs, 33 jobs to be impacted in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fujifulm Diosnyth Biotechnologies announced Wednesday over 200 layoffs are expected for the company.

The company announced its plan to layoff up to 240 employees in the Small Scale Business Unit, 33 layoffs will be made at the College Station site.



Fujifilm Diosynth shared this comment with 15ABC:

“Operations will continue as Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is fully committed to its people and sites in the US and UK, and all the communities in which it operates.





We will ensure that customers continue to receive the highest levels of service and access to the proper personnel to support a best-in-class customer experience.”

Fujifilm announced in December of 2021 that the Texas site here in College Station is the largest single use CDMO (or Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) production campus in North America.

In October of 2022, the company broke ground on the $300 million dollar facility that would add 150 skilled positions by this year through a $1.5 million dollar enterprise fund award supported by the state of Texas.

Their mission is to combine technical leadership in cell culture and cell and gene therapies to advance tomorrow’s medicine.

Fujifilm Diosynth said the restructuring of the Small Scale Business Unit is to strengthen and elevate its operational and financial performance.