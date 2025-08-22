Drawing the line: Texas GOP pushes new congressional map through legislature

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The biggest hurdle during Texas' second special legislative session is redistricting, with lawmakers divided on proposed congressional map changes that could significantly alter political representation across the state.

Watch the full story here:

Texas Legislature Thursday Wrap Up

State Representative Paul Dyson, for District 14, said the new map could add as many as five Republican congressional seats.

"What the map does is it adds potentially 5 congressional seats on the Republican side, and I think it gives a voice to a lot of the Republicans that are in those current congressional districts that right now don't really have a choice on their because it's going to be usually a Democrat district and so now it gives them more of a choice." - State Rep. Paul Dyson, (R) District 14

The redistricting changes have directly impacted Democratic leaders like Judy Leunes of the State Democratic Executive Committee, who described losing key areas from her district.

"What mainly happened to me, to my district is that I lost the blue ones, the Travis County and Williamson County," Leunes said.

Kenny Graves

Beyond redistricting, lawmakers are considering a ban on THC products for people under 21. The Senate has already passed legislation prohibiting such sales, but the House has yet to take action.

"What the conversation has been is, do we regulate or do we ban and so we'll see where the house ends up going from there," Dyson said.

Leunes expressed support for the age restriction, particularly given her community's college population.

"I definitely support it living in a college community. And um the party, the Democratic Party definitely supports it," Leunes said.

KXXV

The session is also addressing a recent federal court ruling that declared displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms unconstitutional. Dyson believes the matter will ultimately reach the Supreme Court.

"Here in Texas right now, it's just a partial preliminary injunction only affects certain school districts that were brought up in the lawsuit, but I think ultimately this is going to be a decision for the Supreme Court, and we will get some guidance from them, hopefully within the next term," State Rep. Dyson said.

Leunes anticipates continued legal challenges over the issue.

"I know legally -- there have already been uh cases filed or filings and there will be more," Leunes said.

KXXV

If not adjourned early, the second special legislative session will end no later than Sept. 13.

However, some observers believe the ongoing debates could necessitate a third special session.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.