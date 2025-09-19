Construction underway: city of College Station moving ahead with plans for new, public rec center

College Station moves forward with plans for $80 million recreation center

College Station is in the early planning stages for a new recreation center that could cost up to $80 million, with city officials hoping to present the project to voters through a 2027 bond election.

"If everything goes as planned, the goal would be to get the recreation center considered by a future bond committee, hopefully looking at next summer for a 2027 bond," said Kelsey Heiden, the city's parks and recreation director.

15 ABC spoke with Heiden to find out what the next steps will be in the planning process.

"Working with the steering committee to finalize a site location as well as the program space elements within the future recreation center," Heiden said.

The steering committee for the project will be made up of a cross-section of the community, Heiden told 15 ABC.

"So the steering committee is made up of 11 members: two parks and recreation advisory board members, two members from College Station ISD, we have a member from Baylor Scott and White, four community members that were selected through an application process, and then we have representatives from Texas A&M University," Heiden said.

There are currently three primary locations being considered: the old Macy's store, Wolf Pen Creek and Central Park, which are owned by the city. However, Midtown resident Shelby Behm would like to see it built in Midtown.

"We were all promised a rec center and currently, the city is considering a rec center, and Midtown is not the number one intended spot," Behm said.

Shelby Behm, Midtown resident

Mr. Dupre, who didn't give his first name, lives in College Station and tells 15 ABC the location doesn't matter as long as it's closer to his home.

"So I live south of College Station, but I've driven all the way into Bryan to use the Legends Events Center because it's nice and I've played pickleball there and I've been to events there. It'd be nice if we had something closer, so I would certainly use it and use it more often," Dupre said.

The city would like the facility to be more than 90,000 square feet with both wet and dry areas for leisure activities. If all goes well, they will be forming a bond committee in the summer of 2026.

