COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Rock Prairie Road East set to get major upgrades as part of city capital improvement plan.

Watch the full story here:

Concrete and connectivity: City of College Station preparing to upgrade Rock Prairie Road East

Rock Prairie Road East is set for major upgrades as part of the city's capital improvement project plan, with construction expected to begin in August 2027 and wrap up in the fall of 2029.

KRHD

The project will cover the stretch of road between Town Lake Drive and William D. Fitch Parkway. Project Manager Raquel Gonzales outlined what residents can expect.

"Concrete replacement. It'll be one lane each way with a center turn lane, and it will also have bicycle lanes on each side and then a shared use path on outside of that," Gonzales said.

Kenny Graves

City Council Member Bob Yancy, who represents Place 5, said growth in the southeast corridor is driving the need for the improvements.

"We've got a potential public works facility coming at the end of the road down here on Rock Prairie. We've got a new sewer line, gravity fed, meaning development will come," Yancy said.

Kenny Graves

Yancy framed the project as an opportunity for thoughtful development.

"We like to talk about smart growth. I think this southeast corridor is, if we play our cards right, will be about smart growth," Yancy said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors who regularly drive the road say the repairs are long overdue. Local resident Shelby Behm described the current condition of the road.

"There's certain parts where if you go over 30 miles an hour, it's like, you know, you're, you're rocking on that road," Behm said.

Kenny Graves

Behm also welcomed the planned additions for pedestrians and cyclists.

"I think city council is realizing that we are a walkable community, and so the investments in more shared bike paths, shared sidewalks, it just gives us more places to walk," Behm said.

Kenny Graves

Yancy said he is eager to move the project forward.

"I, as one member of council, support us building this out the right way and as soon as possible," Yancy said.

The city plans to bid the project in February 2027, begin construction in August 2027, and complete it in the fall of 2029.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the

assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

