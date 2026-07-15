College Station's proposed 2027 budget includes nearly $36M in Midtown district upgrades

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College Station's proposed 2027 budget includes nearly $36M in Midtown district upgrades

College Station has big plans for its Midtown district, and the proposed 2027 city budget reflects that with nearly $36 million in investments aimed at sparking development in the area.

The proposal includes water utilities, signage, Phase 2 of Texas Independence Park, and a new road that neighbors hope will connect Town Lake Drive to Highway 6.

Kenny Graves

"I'm encouraged. Uh, I didn't think this time last year that we'd have as much, um, interest in Midtown as we have now," Anna Lowary, a Midtown resident, said.

Lowary said signage is among the priorities she sees as critical to the district's identity.

"Signage is essential -- to get Midtown -- on the map," Lowary said.

Kenny Graves

Residents have been lobbying the city to attract businesses to the area, and the proposed budget reflects that push.

"You know, the two big items are, of course, the baseball fields and Texas Independence Park," Lowary said.

Kenny Graves

The Town Lake Drive extension has emerged as a key concern for residents who say access to the district depends on it.

"What I'm hoping that they can reprioritize as they're in this week and discussing it is the extension of Town Lake," Shelby Behm, a Midtown resident, said.

Kenny Graves

Behm said the road connection would benefit more than just commuters.

"That's extremely important for access for not only the community but for the, for the ball fields and for the and for Texas Independence Park," Lowary said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Valen Cepak pointed to a commitment made to the Brazos Valley Bombers as a driving force behind the budget priorities.

"On Midtown, look, we made a promise to the Bombers that we were going to get this done by summer 2027, and this is that commitment going forward to show that we want to be faithful in that promise," Cepak said.

Kenny Graves

Behm said signage could also help define Midtown the way it has in other parts of the region.

"If you look at other areas of town like the Century Square Plaza, um, even downtown Bryan and their Midtown signage really distinguishes that area of town," Behm said.

Kenny Graves

The city is currently holding budget workshops. A public hearing is scheduled for July 23, and the City Council is set to adopt the 2027 budget on August 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

