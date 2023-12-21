College Station's Arrington Maiden signs with Memphis

After wrapping up a decorated high school football career, College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden put pen to paper inking his national letter of intent on early signing day.

“It's truly a blessing,” Maiden said. “God's given me the talent to do it for his glory. And I'm very proud of myself and I know my family is proud of me. It's a long time coming, but to put the actual pen in the paper, it means a lot."

Maiden committed back in June after visiting the school and feeling like he found his home away from home.

“The coaching stuff and the culture, and the stability of the program,” Maiden said. “They're putting a lot of money in the program, the program is growing, there's amazing opportunities in Memphis and I'm excited to play there. I'm excited to get there and learn over the last two seasons.”

Over the last two seasons Maiden led the Cougars to a 24-4 record; claiming two district titles and a 5A State Title game appearance in 2022. He takes his talents to Memphis where he’ll suit up for the Tigers and study business economics.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that’s going to be coming, I’m going to have some really good coaches around me, some good playmakers and I’ll be able to learn,” Maiden said. “I think the biggest thing for me is just coming in there and learning everything. I know I have the talent to play at a high level and it’s just going to be the learning and adapting to a new environment.”

From his junior to senior season, Maiden showed tremendous growth both on and off the field.

“He got better in his completion rate, he got better in his decision making, he got better in his running, he got better in his leadership,” College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor said. “He was voted a captain by his teammates. He was the district's MVP did just a fantastic job on the field in the locker room off the field. Really proud of this young man.”

This season he threw for over 2,800 yards, 30 touchdowns and completed 67 percent of his passes but even more impressive than his ability on the field is his will to work, lead, and grow.

“He wants to understand the schemes, he wants to understand the reads,” Pryor said. “He wants to get critiqued in little things or big things if that were the case but, he also desires to lead his team to make those around him, better people and better football players. And I think that's the mark of a good leader.”

Maiden will head to Memphis next month to start writing the next chapter of his football career.