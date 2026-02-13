College Station wildlife rehabilitation offering Valentine's day special

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos Valley wildlife rehabilitation center is celebrating Valentine's Day by raising money and feeding their wildlife, but with a twist.

"Someone on your bad side this valentines day? An ex? Situationship? Your boss? Maybe an inlaw that finally left after the holidays? Name a rat after them and watch us feed it to the raptors!" Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation said in a social media post.

Each rat is $5 and mealworms are $1 each. Payments can be made on Venmo or CashApp

and all proceeds help injured and orphaned wildlife.

"We hear it's cathartic 😉," Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation said.

The special goes from now until Feb. 16.

The rehabilitation center notes that all rats are humanely euthanized and frozen, thawed.

Below are the payment methods and instructions to get your personalized video:

Venmo: @ pawsandclawswildlife

CashApp: @ Pawsandclawsrehab

Paws and Claws asks that you include the name of your special someone in the caption of your payment, as well as your choice in rat or worm.

"DM or email (pawsandclawsrehab@gmail.com) us a photo of your receipt for a personalized video!"