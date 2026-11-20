COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A College Station City Council vote next week could clear the way for a developer to begin construction on a large sports facility in Midtown Business Park.

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College Station weighs final vote on Midtown sports complex with 9 baseball fields and championship stadium

City of College Station

The public-private partnership between the City of College Station and a developer has been in the works since it was first announced late last year. The complex, known as "The Station," will have 9 baseball fields and a range of amenities for the community. It will host local teams during the week and tournaments on the weekends, and it will feature a championship stadium that will be home to the Brazos Valley Bombers.

City of College Station

David White, College Station City Council Place 3, said the deal is nearing the finish line.

"This has been long, uh, in discussion, uh, started about a year ago. Next week at the city council meeting, I think we're going to finalize the deal and get this baseball complex going," White said.

Kenny Graves

He expects the facility to draw visitors from across the region and beyond.

"I think it's gonna attract a lot of people not only from Texas but from all over the country to come to this facility," White said.

City of College Station

Some neighbors support the project, but not everyone.

Jeff Hughes, a local resident, said he is enthusiastic about the development.

"With the baseball fields coming in, and the Bass Pro Shop coming in, I am really happy with what's going on on this side of town," Hughes said.

Kenny Graves

Hughes added that the location's proximity is part of the appeal.

"Not too bad walkable from here. So that's another thing we're excited about: the baseball fields, you know, we can walk to go see the Bombers, uh, you know, a couple blocks from here," Hughes said.

Brazos Valley Bombers

Alex Long, a local resident, expressed concerns about the pace of development.

"When I think of College Station, I don't think of parking lots and big box stores and astroturf fields," Long said.

Kenny Graves

"Uh, overall, you know, I wish that College Station, uh, as a city, would quit rushing everything," Long said.

Long also questioned whether the timing serves the entire community.

"Doing it all right now might not be in the best interest for all of our citizens as a whole, especially for our kids," Long said.

Kenny Graves

For now, many neighbors are hoping it is a success.

"I hope it's a win-win for everybody, for the city, for the residents, for, for the developer, for the, for the kids that are playing baseball there and softball there," Hughes said.

Kenny Graves

White echoed that sentiment.

"That's the type of, of solution that we want is a win-win," White said.

Brazos Valley Bombers

The final plans for The Station are on the agenda for Monday's city council meeting. To view the full agenda or to find out how to stream it live, go to cstx.gov.

Aleka Darko

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

