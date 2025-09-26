College Station Starbucks location announces closure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A Starbucks location in the Northgate District in College Station is closing its doors.

The coffeehouse, located at the corner of Lodge Street and University, had a notice posted on its door for customers saying in part, "we've made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location by the end of this week."

KRHD

On Thursday, Brian Niccol, the chairman and CEO of Starbucks, released a memo saying the company was losing 1% of stores in North America.

"During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.

Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations. This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult." - Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Starbucks

In the memo from Niccol, Starbucks said it is working to offer transfers to nearby locations and other opportunities available for partners.