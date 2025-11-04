College Station police seize narcotics, arrest six people after Northgate Bar District fight

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station Police arrested six people in the Northgate Bar District after responding to a fight and discovering narcotics inside an apartment, authorities said.

Officers were called out to the 300 block of Boyett Street regarding a reported fight in an alley between an apartment building and a bar. When officers arrived, they found a group of individuals near the disturbance, but the group ran away and locked themselves inside an apartment, police said.

As more officers arrived, a woman yelled expletives from a third-floor window of the apartment. Several people were contacted outside the unit or after leaving it, including a man who had multiple lacerations and was covered in blood.

Concerned that someone inside might need medical attention, officers forced entry into the apartment. Three people were removed from the residence. Officers said narcotics and drug paraphernalia were in plain view.

A judge approved a narcotics search warrant, which night shift patrol officers executed. Police seized cocaine, THC wax and several stolen street signs.

All six suspects were arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Arrested individuals and charges

Giovanni Rodriguez, College Station

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

Public Intoxication (CSPD)

Interference with Public Duties

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting (CSPD)

Mia Kintzele, College Station

Evading Arrest/Detention

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

Andrew Rodriguez, College Station

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting (CSPD)

Public Intoxication (CSPD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Nathan Lauer, Bryan

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

Bryan PD – Capias Pro/Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Public Intoxication (CSPD)

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting (CSPD)

Evading Arrest/Detention

Adrian Moreno, College Station

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

Isabella Ramirez, Bryan

Evading Arrest/Detention

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B (≥1G <4G)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (1G–4G)

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.