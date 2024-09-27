College Station police make arrest following methamphetamine distribution investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — College Station police arrested and charged an individual following the discovery of cocaine, phencyclidine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, two shotguns, two AR-15 rifles, and four handguns — one of the which was found to have been stolen out of College Station in 2014.

On Thursday, police obtained eight felony warrants for Robert Densey Wilson — this is the result of a long-term investigation into methamphetamine sales occurring in the Brazos Valley, with the beginning of this investigation ranging back to 2016.

Upon obtaining an evidentiary search warrant for an address in Mumford, Texas, Wilson was charged and is in Robertson County Jail.