College Station PD K-9 Rico retires after nearly nine years of service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A College Station Police K-9 is had his final shift on Thursday after nearly nine years on the force alongside his handler Officer Long Le.

CSPD K-9 Rico has logged more than 2,600 hours of training and completed 432 total deployments, including 256 detection deployments and 176 patrol deployments.

K-9 Rico's work has directly contributed to 218 arrests, numerous criminal apprehensions, and help officers seize over $186,000 in currency, more than 30 firearms, and over 11 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

"As he takes his last call and officially goes 10-42, we wish him a long, healthy, and peaceful retirement," CSPD said in a Facebook post.