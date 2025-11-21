College Station maps out Midtown's future with community input

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Midtown residents shared a vision for the area's future at a community meeting.

Midtown residents gathered earlier this week to share their input on the area's future development plans, expressing enthusiasm for upcoming projects that could transform their neighborhood.

"I just thought it was great that the city council brought us in, the community in and wanted to hear what we're looking for and it looks like they're all finally working together," Todd Taylor said.

The community meeting gave residents a chance to voice their priorities for Midtown's development. Infrastructure improvements topped many residents' wish lists.

"We need to have some identification and the road, connecting road, from the 6 access road over to Midtown needs to be built right away," David Moody said.

Taylor believes better connectivity could boost the area's economic prospects.

"If that happens, then, I think that'll just get more people and more restaurants and again, businesses would want to be in this area," Taylor said.

The city plans to build a comprehensive baseball complex featuring nine fields in Midtown. The development will also include a championship stadium to host the Bombers baseball team.

"Baseball fields are gonna be fantastic. I'm really in favor of those. Really gonna be great and it'll preserve our bike trail, which I really love," Moody said.

Valen Cepak sees the sports complex as a major draw for corporate investment.

"And so that'll be a huge draw to the area when you look at corporate businesses wanting to have entities that they want to use. Having a park like that and saying, oh, our employees can enjoy that would be a huge bonus," Cepak said.

With multiple development projects in the works, residents are optimistic about Midtown's future.

"More growth is gonna drive more growth as we, you know, get the baseball tournament, that kind of traffic, I think it's gonna continue to drive more growth further on our side of town," Jeff Hughes said.

City staff will compile and present the community's feedback on Midtown issues to council in a meeting after Thanksgiving.

