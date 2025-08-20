College Station ISD considers school attendance zone changes to address capacity issues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station ISD is working through multiple versions of boundary adjustment plans as the district faces capacity challenges at several elementary schools.

College Station ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider acknowledged the complexity of the process during a school board workshop focused on potential attendance zone changes for elementary, intermediate, and middle schools.

"It's a difficult process," Harkrider said.

The district has developed multiple iterations of the boundary proposals based on community input.

"We're up to version six and seven for the elementary boundaries, so we've taken the feedback from parents [and] community members — as well as our board and cabinet — and made adjustments that we feel like help get people on board," Harkrider said.

These boundary discussions began in June in response to growth pressures within the district.

"The elementary — we've got three campuses that we're gonna be over capacity within the next two years, and so that was the need to kind of redo the boundaries so we're not over capacity," Harkrider said.

The district has received more than 1,200 comments from parents and community members regarding the proposed changes. During the workshop, one resident emphasized neighborhood priorities.

"My neighbors prioritize traffic considerations as well as geographical proximity in time and distance to area schools over other issues," the resident said.

One CSISD parent shared with 15 ABC that same theme of this being a difficult process.

School board members acknowledged the challenges in finding a solution that satisfies everyone.

"And again I know this is hard, and there's no perfect plan out there — it's never going to be perfect," Kimberly McAdams, CSISD trustee, said.

"Can we take a little bit more time to look at these plans and maybe even some additional plans — can we actually have a committee of community stakeholders like we've done in some past re-zonings," Kim Ege, vice president of the CSISD school board, said.

Socioeconomic factors are also being considered in the boundary adjustment process, adding another layer of complexity.

"It's not simple moves, you know, certain neighborhoods have more kids than others and so it's not as simple as just move this piece here and it makes everything right — there's a lot of moving parts," Harkrider said.

If approved by the school board in the coming months, the boundary changes would take effect next school year. Another round of community input opens on the CSISD website on Monday, August 25.

