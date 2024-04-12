College Station Fire Department unveils new fire engine at Station 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Almost three years ago, the City of College Station and the College Station Fire Department worked to get a new fire engine in town. Due to high call volumes and a growing population in south College Station, there is now a new fire truck to help respond to emergencies.

A push-in ceremony marked the welcoming of fire engine number 7 at Station 6 with the College Station Fire Department.

“We started this process in Summer 2021, in preparation for replacing this fire engine at Station 6,” said Chief Richard Mann, College Station Fire Department.

It’s the newest tool for firefighters like Brendan Steele.

He dreamed of being a firefighter since he was a young boy.

“My cousin is a firefighter up in Wisconsin so whenever we go visit him, I’d go by the station as a kid,” said Brendan Steele, Firefighter, College Station Fire Department. “I saw everything that they do and he showed me all their tools and tricks and just what they do on the job. It really excited me and motivated me to become a firefighter.”

Chief Richard Mann says this new engine is possible because of our College Station City Council, City Management, and community.

“This engine represents a significant investment,” said Chief Mann. “It’s an investment of one point two million dollars. It was allocated by our city council but was paid for by the taxpayers of our community.”

This fire truck will serve as a front-line apparatus for the next 15 years.

It will respond to over 25,000 calls in its lifetime and will carry hazardous materials for the hazmat response team.

“It carries 750 gallons of water which is an increased capacity over the previous 500 gallons in the engine its replacing and it has a pump that’s capable of delivering an impressive 1,500 gallons per minute of water or firefighting foam,” said Chief Mann.

Steele, originally from Fort Worth, Texas came to College Station to attend TEEX Fire School and Blinn’s EMT School.

He’s now been part of the College Station Fire Department for one year.

“I am excited to have my first day on it,” said Steele. “It has more tools for us, it has a lot of brand-new equipment, so everything is going to work and function and it’s just going to be a great truck for us.”

While this new fire engine is fully loaded, Chief Mann says the fire service team ultimately helps them fulfill their mission.

“The most valuable piece of equipment that will be on this fire engine is the men and women that will sit in these seats and serve the community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Chief Mann.

The College Station Fire Department tells me this is an all-hazards engine that will respond to fires, EMS calls, specialty rescue and HazMat emergencies.