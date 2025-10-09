College Station daycare employee arrested for possession of child porn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A College Station daycare employee was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of child pornography following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jacob McKenzie, 27, was arrested at his residence Oct. 9 by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. McKenzie worked at a daycare in College Station prior to his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it has contacted the daycare, which confirmed that families of children in their care have been notified of McKenzie's arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details about the case can be released at this time.

The sheriff's office is urging parents and guardians to be aware and maintain open communication with their children. Officials recommended regular conversations about safety, boundaries and daily experiences to help children feel comfortable discussing their interactions with others.

"Creating a safe, trusting environment allows children to speak up if something makes them feel uncomfortable, scared, or confused," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Parents who suspect a child's safety is at risk or if a child discloses information that may indicate abuse should contact local law enforcement immediately.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.