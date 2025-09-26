College Station considers changes to Pebble Creek Parkway expansion plans after resident opposition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station City Council heard from dozens of residents Thursday night who opposed plans to widen and extend Pebble Creek Parkway, leading to changes coming to the city's comprehensive plan.

Many Pebble Creek residents packed the chambers at the city council meeting to voice their concerns about the proposed roadway expansion that runs through their subdivision.

Kerry Roper, a Pebble Creek resident, addressed the council with strong opposition to the plans.

"These plans will negatively affect Pebble Creek Country Club and will destroy the neighborhood integrity of the community of Pebble Creek," Roper said.

Tyler Dupnick Kerry Roper, a Pebble Creek resident, addresses the College Station city council during a meeting on Thursday, September, 28, 2025.

"It truly is the community's plan, we don't want it — let's change it," Roper continued.

The city's current thoroughfare plan designates Pebble Creek Parkway as a minor arterial with a proposed extension to the south. However, residents expressed concerns about increased traffic flow through their neighborhood.

"I think anything that's going to significantly potentially increase that traffic flow down that street presents a safety risk that is really almost incalculable at this point," another Pebble Creek resident said.

With new development planned for the southern area, residents specifically requested the removal of the extension requirement.

"Please take the southern extension of Pebble Creek Parkway out of future city plans and remove the requirement for the developer to connect Pebble Creek Parkway," Roper said.

Tyler Dupnick Kerry Roper's presentation to College Station city council included the word "Remove" where the Pebble Creek Parkway extension would be in the city's thoroughfare plan.

Residents also advocated for reclassifying their road from a minor arterial to a collector street and suggested alternative routes for traffic flow.

"We think alternatives that exist use Rock Prairie and Lakeway, and with Lakeway already being largely a commercial thruway and commercial businesses and not residential present great options," a Pebble Creek resident said.

Tyler Dupnick Lakeway Drive is south of Pebble Creek Parkway and runs parallel to State Highway 6.

After the lengthy discussion, council directed city staff to amend the comprehensive plan to eliminate any possible widening of Pebble Creek Parkway. Regarding the potential southern extension, city staff will explore other connectivity options before making a final decision.

