College Station clears the way for 'The Station,' a 100-acre, multi-use sports complex in Midtown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station City Council voted to approve "The Station," a 100-acre multi-use sports resort park and hospitality hub east of Midtown Drive.

City of College Station

City of College Station

The complex will feature nine baseball fields and a championship stadium for the Brazos Valley Bombers. The city is still working on negotiations but hopes to have the complex open in 2028.

Landon Patz

Residents say the development is a welcome addition to the Midtown area.

"Combined with what we've been asking for in terms of more development, more businesses, I think that's a great catalyst," Shelby Behm said.

Kenny Graves

Local realtor Justin Lopez said the complex offers something meaningful for families.

"We could kind of invest in our kids while, the facility is investing in the community," Lopez said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors also believe The Station will draw visitors from across the region.

"Hey, if we have a free weekend, we live in Houston, Austin or San Antonio, we want to go back to College Station, experience more of it because we had such a good time, and I think they're going to be able to pull that off, in that area," local resident Valen Cepak said.

Kenny Graves

Cepak also sees the project as part of a broader vision for College Station.

"We're going to be a sports hub as much as we are an engineering a space, and hopefully a small business hub where people can come here and thrive," Cepak said.

Kenny Graves

Lopez echoed that enthusiasm, pointing to the complex as a way to engage younger residents.

"You know, now is the time where we want to get them off of the iPads and the electronics. And so having this property come into the Midtown area, we're super excited about something new," Lopez said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Valen Cepak noted the Midtown area is already seeing growth.

"You also have the Bass Pro Shop and that new shopping center that's kind of going to be a different version of Century Square on that side of town," Cepak said.

Brazos Valley Bombers

Behm said she is looking forward to what comes next.

"Hopefully in a year from now, we're celebrating some type of ribbon cutting, hopefully of some sort in that area. Hopefully we're all going to baseball fields and less city council meetings," Behm said.

Kenny Graves

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