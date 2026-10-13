The College Station City Council voted unanimously to draft a Safe Passing Ordinance, known as "Hannah's Law," following the death of local pro boxer Hannah Rapp in July.

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College Station City Council unanimously votes to draft 'Hannah's Law,' a safe passing ordinance for vulnerable road users

City of College Station

The ordinance would require drivers to maintain at least 3 feet of separation from cyclists and other vulnerable road users. Commercial vehicles and large trucks would be required to maintain at least 6 feet of distance.

Kenny Graves

City Transportation and Mobility Planner Carl Ahrens explained the separation requirements.

"So, it'd be 3 feet of separation for any, uh, just kind of a normal size vehicle and then 6 feet of separation for any commercial, commercial size truck or any large vehicle like that," Ahrens said.

Kenny Graves

The city said the law is about more than just enforcement. It goes beyond marked bike lanes and covers every roadway in College Station.

City Council Member Scott Shafer, who represents Place 6, said the ordinance is designed to cover a broad range of road users.

"There aren't just cyclists on the road. There are also all these folks who are using scooters, which are very popular: the e-scooters, the E1 Wheels, e-skateboards, e-bikes. They're all, all these new modes," Shafer said.

KXXV

Shafer said education is also a central goal of the new law.

"Enforcement is a part of it, but also it is just educating people to the importance of giving cyclists and other vulnerable road users distance," Shafer said.

Kenny Graves

Ahrens said the safe passing requirement would apply any time a driver encounters a vulnerable road user on city roads.

"And so it would be any time you see any of the vulnerable road users on the side, uh, you would practice a safe passing distance," Ahrens said.

KXXV

Local cyclist and advocate Robert Rose helped move the law forward. I asked him how he was able to find success.

"It involves persistence and vision, um, as well as catching the interest of at least one council member," Rose said.

Rose said the law is a good first step, but the city needs to get the word out.

"It needs to be followed up with the message that safe passing is the law and 3 feet is the standard, 3 feet for personal vehicles, 6 feet for commercial," Rose said.

Kenny Graves

Carl Perry, Hannah Rapp's longtime coach, said she would be proud of the ordinance that carries her name.

"For this to actually come in and actually become a part of the city ordinance, I think it's going to be a great thing," Perry said.

Bryan Boxing

Perry said Rapp's memory lives on through the law.

"I know Hannah's smiling down because, uh, her name is living on, her legacy is living on, and her name is bringing change that is actually gonna benefit and help others," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

No date has been set for a final vote on the ordinance. If approved, "Hannah's Law" would go into effect immediately.

The man indicted for murder in Rapp's death is due in court on Oct. 23.

Bryan Boxing

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