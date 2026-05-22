COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Caroline Hu has been competing in spelling bees for the past three years. Now, the Pecan Trail Intermediate 6th grader is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Ezekiel Ramirez Caroline Hu after winning the regional championship.

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College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Her journey started in third grade, when she entered her first school spelling bee. After winning her way through local and regional competitions, she is preparing to represent Central Texas on a national stage.

Caroline spends most of her time surrounded by word lists, flashcards, and dictionaries. Spelling has become part of her daily life.

Ezekiel Ramirez Caroline Hu's study material.

"I'm taking the notes and studying over the notes."

"I do this and then I use WordClub too and then the Merriam-Webster Unabridged," Caroline said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Caroline Hu.

But Caroline doesn't just study words — she breaks them down. She leans on roots, language origins, and definitions to work through each challenge like a puzzle she has to solve.

That strategy helped her win the regional spelling bee, a moment she says still hasn't fully sunk in.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hu's trophy's.

"I couldn't really process it because I never expected it to happen," Caroline said.

Even with a national stage ahead, Caroline says the challenge is what she enjoys most.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC testing Caroline Hu.

"I just think it's a fun experience to try," Caroline said.

Caroline will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. next week. As extra motivation, Caroline says her family has promised her a guinea pig if she wins the national title.

KXXV The Scripps Spelling Bee.

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