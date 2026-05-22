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College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Caroline Hu of Pecan Trail Intermediate has won her way through local and regional competitions to earn a spot on the national stage.
College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Ezekiel Ramirez
Caroline Hu talking about her Regional Spelling Bee win.
College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
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COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Caroline Hu has been competing in spelling bees for the past three years. Now, the Pecan Trail Intermediate 6th grader is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Caroline Hu after winning the regional championship.

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College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Her journey started in third grade, when she entered her first school spelling bee. After winning her way through local and regional competitions, she is preparing to represent Central Texas on a national stage.

Caroline spends most of her time surrounded by word lists, flashcards, and dictionaries. Spelling has become part of her daily life.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Caroline Hu's study material.

"I'm taking the notes and studying over the notes."

"I do this and then I use WordClub too and then the Merriam-Webster Unabridged," Caroline said.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Caroline Hu.

But Caroline doesn't just study words — she breaks them down. She leans on roots, language origins, and definitions to work through each challenge like a puzzle she has to solve.

That strategy helped her win the regional spelling bee, a moment she says still hasn't fully sunk in.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Hu's trophy's.

"I couldn't really process it because I never expected it to happen," Caroline said.

Even with a national stage ahead, Caroline says the challenge is what she enjoys most.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
15 ABC testing Caroline Hu.

"I just think it's a fun experience to try," Caroline said.

Caroline will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. next week. As extra motivation, Caroline says her family has promised her a guinea pig if she wins the national title.

College Station 6th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
The Scripps Spelling Bee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.