City of College Station launches online map to track development of projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There’s a new interactive map to help you keep track of the projects going on in your neighborhood of College Station.

Jennifer Cain is the director of Capital Projects and Facility Management with the City of College Station.

“We’ve been talking about and thinking what’s a better way that we can communicate with the public,” Cain said.

She said the goal was to design a map where the community could get all planning and development updates at their fingertips.

“You can zoom in and see the limits of a project,” Cain said. “You can sort by if it’s a parks project, streets, facilities, those types of things. You can see the budget, and most importantly, there’s contact information so you can actually get to the right person at the right time if you have more questions that aren’t answered on the map.”

The capital projects, public works, and IT department collaborated for months to create a map that could bring timely information to residents, giving you a visual of where your tax dollars are being spent and how.

“We’re trying to update it twice a month right now,” Cain said. “We’ve got a public meeting coming up for one of our projects—Lincoln Avenue on May 7th at City Hall so that’s one to look out for.”

Along with the interactive map, the City of College Station said you can also keep up with current projects by attending city meetings, participating in surveys, and following their socials.

You can see the interactive from the city here.