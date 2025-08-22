Brazos Valley Coalition to host free film screening and panel to tackle teen mental health crisis

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will host a special screening next month of a documentary examining the hidden dangers of social media and its effects on young people.

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention and several community groups are presenting an exclusive screening of "Can't Look Away" on Thursday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Malek Theater.

The documentary will be followed by an expert panel discussion focused on suicide prevention and online harm. The film explores how social media platforms can negatively impact youth mental health and well-being.

Dr. Douglas Vance, founder and CEO of the coalition, said the screening aims to educate both parents and young people about online safety.

"It's gonna hopefully educate everybody about how to protect your children, it's gonna educate young people how to protect themselves, how not to, uh, how in the dangers of too much online time, especially if it's not, if it's toxic material," Vance said.

The screening is free and open to the public, providing community members with resources and information about protecting youth from harmful online content.

You can RSVP for the event here.

