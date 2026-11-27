COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Shoppers lined up through the night at several retailers across College Station, braving freezing temperatures to take advantage of special Black Friday deals.

Known as the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas season. Many neighbors got out early to find deals on big-ticket items.

Kenny Graves

For some, the pre-dawn shopping run is a long-standing tradition. For others, it was a first-time experience.

"Definitely we've been doing this for several years now, so super fun," College Station resident Jennifer White said.

Kenny Graves

White has made the outing a yearly ritual.

"We've been probably doing it for, I don't know, 7 or 8 years, at least, at least, maybe 10," White said.

Kenny Graves

The cold was a common theme among shoppers who arrived in the early morning hours.

"I got out here like around 2 a.m. Very, very cold. I came very prepared too as well," Mansfield resident Christian Alvarado said.

Kenny Graves

Adrian Gonzales, a local resident, shared a similar experience.

"We're in the parking lot waiting at 2. Yeah, just didn't want to get that just waiting. It was too cold. Yeah, it was a little too cold," Gonzales said.

For Gonzales, the early outing was a brand-new experience driven by a specific need.

"This is my first time in my 19 years of being alive, um, I don't see no point in doing it, but I need a charger, so it's an experience. So it's too cold, but yeah, we out here," Gonzales said.

Kenny Graves

By 5 a.m., the cold had set in, and not everyone was in the mood to talk. When I asked one man if he minded chatting, he declined, and I let him be.

For many, Black Friday is just the beginning of a full day of activity. I asked shoppers if they had other plans.

"May hit up Costco. May hit up Walmart, and then after that we'll hit up the bed," Alvarado said.

Kenny Graves

Gonzales had food on his mind.

"I'm gonna see if the restaurants have deals. I'm pretty hungry," Gonzales said.

Kenny Graves

White said her day was far from over.

"Oh, for sure. Oh yeah, yeah, we're just getting started. This is an all-day event," White said.

Kenny Graves

I also reminded folks about Small Business Saturday, which promotes shopping at locally owned businesses.

"Yeah, I never thought about the Saturday thing, so that'll be new, a new tradition. Now we can go day two," White said.

Along with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, good deals are also coming up for Cyber Monday.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

