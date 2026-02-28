College Station City Council signs letter of intent to move forward with baseball fields

College Station Midtown development: Baseball complex, green space plans move forward.Residents say a public-private partnership for new baseball fields is the area's biggest win yet.

Watch the full story here:

Batter up in Midtown: College Station signs letter of intent to move forward with baseball fields

Neighbors in College Station's Midtown area are expressing optimism after the city outlined plans for the neighborhood that include a new baseball complex, green space, trails and the completion of Town Lake.

At Thursday's City Council meeting, officials reviewed findings from last November's public engagement workshop, which gathered input from residents on what they wanted to see in the Midtown area.

Anna Lowary, a Midtown resident, said the meeting gave her confidence that city leaders are paying attention.

"We heard a lot of things that we wanted to hear that showed us they were listening," Lowary said.

Bob Yancy, City Council Place 5, said the results of that community input are already shaping the city's direction.

"They were interested in the completion of Town Lake and the baseball fields, green space, trails, and so far, everything's moving in that direction," Yancy said.

Among the most significant developments is a public-private partnership that would bring new baseball fields to the area. Midtown resident Shelby Behm called it a landmark moment for the neighborhood.

"I guess the biggest news is that we got probably the biggest win that I told City Council this area could get, which is a public-private partnership that will bring in new baseball fields," Behm said.

Behm also framed the Midtown development as a broader strategic opportunity for the city.

"Midtown is that opportunity to be a strategic investment into helping them reach their overarching goals and retaining that youth back into College Station that aren't students and aren't retirees," Behm said.

Lowary said she is encouraged by the momentum, even if the timeline remains uncertain.

"I just don't know how long it'll take to develop them, but it's obvious the focus is on Midtown and I think they're going to make it happen," Lowary said.

Yancy said the city still needs to finalize an agreement with its partner but expressed confidence that progress will be visible soon.

"We have to hammer out an agreement now, but knowing the partner that we've found, which is a really good one, I think they're going to be — you'll see some activity out there pretty soon," Yancy said.

Neighbors say they expect the baseball fields to serve as a catalyst for bringing additional businesses to the area, including retail and restaurants.

