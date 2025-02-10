An amnesty period for warrants is underway in College Station through February

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station has implemented a warrant amnesty program since 2007.

The current amnesty period runs until February 28, encouraging individuals with outstanding warrants to pay their fines in full without incurring a $50 fee.

The amnesty program not only provides an opportunity for defendants to resolve their warrants but also helps them avoid jail time.

During the subsequent warrant roundup from March 1-9, law enforcement will arrest those who haven't settled their fines.

Since being implemented the program has successfully cleared more than 7,000 warrants.