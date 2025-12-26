A safer drive: TXDOT making plans to expand Harvey Road East in College Station

TXDOT proposes expanding Harvey Road East to four lanes to address growing congestion

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to expand Harvey Road East from two lanes in each direction to four lanes along a two-mile stretch from Associates Avenue to FM 158.

"The plan, the corridor plan that we're developing is to take the current roadway, which is 2 lanes in each direction, and then there's a center turn lane, and then take it to 4 lanes," said Sydney Fox, TxDOT public engagement specialist.

The proposed project aims to tackle growing congestion on the stretch of Highway 30. TxDOT is in the early planning stages for the corridor project.

"So right now we are just evaluating the corridor, kind of seeing what the needs are, what the future growth is, and then we've identified 3 alternatives that may sort of address those," Fox said.

TxDOT has received positive feedback, but not everyone in the community supports the project.

"The sentiment that we've been getting is that everyone kind of understands there is a need out there to expand. It's just a really growing area and with Veterans Park and that even being expanded and just more opportunities and travelers, we definitely see a need to increase the roadway capacity," Fox said.

However, some local business owners have concerns about the construction process.

"Well, I think the road is fine like it is. I mean, I don't really travel too much, but I think it's going to be a very big mess. They start, because if they only have the lanes going now, they're going to have to do blocks and detours and it's going to be a big mess," said Elizabeth Murray, who works at 365 Vape & Smoke Shop.

Part of the project will include sidewalks or shared use spaces for the entire two miles.

"Shared use pass will allow bicyclists and pedestrians to both use the sidewalk at the same time. It also removes them from the roadway, so it increases safety," Fox said.

TxDOT is still gathering input from citizens before proceeding to the planning stages.

"Nothing is set in stone at this moment. There's no construction plans developed, so we won't go for bid for several more years," Fox said.

You may submit your thoughts to TxDOT through January 5, 2026. You may submit your comments on the TxDOT page: https://www.txdot.gov/about/contact-us/ask-a-general-question.html?id=bry-email or, for more information, go to the project's web page: https://www.txdot.gov/projects/projects-studies/bryan/sh30-widening.html

