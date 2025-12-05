COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station has approved more than half a million dollars to replace playground equipment and swing sets at Southern Oaks, Castlegate and Merry Oaks parks. The current playgrounds are about 20 years old, prompting city leaders to invest in safer, updated equipment for local families.

A playtime upgrade: College Station funds new playground equipment and swing sets for three area parks

"I think it's great that they're adding more funding to provide better spaces for our kids to play and learn," said Polly Kurz, a local resident.

City Council Place 5 member Bob Yancy expressed enthusiasm for the project.

"I'm excited by that project. We like to take care of our parks at the City of College Station," Yancy said.

Parents welcome the upgrades, citing safety and the need for modern equipment that meets current standards.

"I think it's a great idea. The kids need to get out and play, especially on safe equipment that's updated. I think they're updating, you know, all types of standards as the years go by," Kurz said.

College Station takes pride in its park system, with Yancy noting the city's exceptional commitment to green spaces.

"We have more parks per capita for a city our size than any other in the state of Texas, and we like to keep up on the maintenance and the attractions that we put in those parks and, this is part of that program," Yancy said.

For parents like Kurz, who has five children, parks provide essential opportunities for independence and exploration.

"I've got 5 kids personally, so getting them out of the house and exploring and having freedom to go climb around is super important," Kurz said.

The city involved families in the planning process, allowing children to vote on which parks should be prioritized this year. Yancy said families appreciate quality parks near their homes, making this investment particularly meaningful.

Parks also offer screen-free recreation time, which Kurz considers crucial for child development.

"Screen-free time is so important. The kids need to be able to roam around, you know, pick up a game of basketball or baseball or whatever, kick a ball around," Kurz said.

The city expects to have the new equipment installed before summer 2026.

