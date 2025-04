COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — More than 5,000 cyclists will roll into College Station this weekend for the 41st annual Bike MS: ACC Texas MS 150.

The event raises money for multiple sclerosis awareness. To date, it has raised more than $320 million.

Among the cyclists are participants from more than 400 Texas cities, 40 states, and 12 countries.

Cyclists are expected to arrive at the Kyle Field finish line Sunday afternoon. Drivers in the area can expect delays.