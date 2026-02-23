College Station police recover stolen ambulance, suspect arrested

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A patient stole a private EMS ambulance from CHI St. Joseph Hospital early Monday morning before officers quickly tracked it down using GPS and took the suspect into custody, according to College Station police.

Officers were notified that a patient had stolen a private EMS ambulance at CHI St. Joseph Hospital on Rock Prairie Road. Working with EMS dispatch and using GPS data from the ambulance, officers located the vehicle headed toward Navasota on Highway 6.

A brief, slow-speed pursuit ended with the suspect being taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Jamisha Williams of Navasota. Williams has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.