College Station man sentenced to 44 years in prison for child sexual assault

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A College Station man was sentenced to 44 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in his home, the Brazos County District Attorneys Office announced.

Jarvis Martin, 38, was convicted Oct. 2 by a Brazos County jury on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. The jury sentenced him to 30 years and 14 years, respectively, and 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Martin was arrested March 15, 2022, after the child's mother caught him engaging in sexual contact with the victim the previous day. College Station police were called to the home March 14, 2022.

The child was interviewed at Scotty's House and examined by forensic nurses who collected evidence. DNA testing later showed evidence consistent with Martin was found on the child's body.

During the investigation, the child disclosed that Martin had abused her on multiple occasions and that the March 14 incident was not the first time.

At trial, jurors heard testimony from the child, her mother and expert witnesses who testified about child abuse disclosure processes and evidence collection. The first responding officer and the investigating detective also testified.

The jury deliberated for four hours before finding Martin guilty.

Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Abigail Goodman prosecuted the case, assisted by Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa Carter and Investigator Dennis Thane.

"We are thankful that the victim in this case was able to speak out and receive long awaited justice. Because of her strength, the defendant will hopefully never hurt another child again." - Kara Comte and Abigail Goodman, Assistant District Attorneys

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.