Chilifest embezzlement lawsuit could shake donor trust in local nonprofits

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Chilifest embezzlement lawsuit could shake donor trust in local nonprofits

Chilifest is suing its former president, Dalton Stripling, accusing him of embezzling nearly $900,000 over a two-year period. Stripling's lawyer has rejected all the allegations. As of Friday, there are no formal charges against Stripling.

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But experts say a case like this can send shockwaves far beyond the organization at the center of it.

Nicole Collier, director of operations at the Center for Nonprofits and Philanthropy at Texas A&M's Bush School, said the fallout can spread quickly.

"It can lead to a lack of trust for nonprofits throughout the community and even beyond that," Collier said.

KENNY GRAVES

Collier also noted that Chilifest's 501(c)(3) status has been revoked by the IRS.

"A few days ago when I looked on the IRS's website, their 501c3 status has been revoked by the IRS, but that can really impact organizations in the community that really rely on small donations and operate on a really small budget," Collier said.

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Local food pantries, which rely on every dollar that comes in to feed neighbors in need, are watching the situation closely.

Brazos Church Pantry

Andrea Derrig of Brazos Church Pantry said her organization has safeguards in place.

"First of all, it really saddens us when we hear about something like that. But uh we're, as an organization, we have a lot of security in place to prevent anything like that from occurring here," Derrig said.

Kenny Graves

Emma Bridges of The Bridge Ministries said her organization also keeps a close watch on every donation it receives.

"So whenever we receive a dollar here at the Bridge, we have multiple eyes looking at it, so you'll know exactly where it's going," Bridges said.

Kenny Graves

Both organizations say they hope the case does not discourage donors from continuing to give.

"We are all volunteers and so that's amazing and so I think that encourages people to trust us and to send donations anyway," Derrig said.

Kenny Graves

Bridges pointed donors to publicly available financial records as a way to build confidence.

"The first thing I would say is that our finances are available online. You can look up our form 990 and you can see how we are spending our dollars," Bridges said.

Kenny Graves

Collier echoed that sentiment, urging the community not to pull back from charitable giving.

"I can see how it might make people pause, but I hope that people continue to support their community," Collier said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

