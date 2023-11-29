Calvert business owner thriving through social media

CALVERT, Texas — Main Street in Calvert sees hundreds, if not thousands, of vehicles pass by every day.

The problem is, that they aren't stopping to shop.

Ashley Fletcher is the owner of Rockin' F Cattle Company. Every day, she sees potential customers zoom by her business.

“You might not see as much foot traffic during the week but on the weekends over here we do see a lot of people,” Fletcher said.

Ashley's only been in business just outside historic Main Street for six months, but she's learned to make changes in order to keep the doors to her western-wear boutique open.

“You kind of have to adjust to when the people are off and wanting to shop," Fletcher said.

"Fridays and Sundays are my best days, but during the week is a lot slower than the weekend.”

While a majority of her business comes from weekend shoppers, Fletcher depends on promoting her business through social media like Facebook and to draw in new customers.

“It’s a struggle because we have so many places to buy online, you can see by my prices and even when people come in here — I’m not over here trying to get rich, I know I’m not going to," Fletcher said.

"It’s just fulfilling for me it really is. It comes from strangers and the people sent to shop with you.”

She says the community support and her faith have been priceless.

“If you’re going to open your own business, you literally have to have the faith of a mustard seed, that’s all I have to say," Fletcher said.

"If I didn’t have the faith I would not be here today in this store.”

Check out Rockin' F Cattle Co. here.