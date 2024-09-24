Burn ban currently in effect for Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Brazos County Commissioners have enacted a burn ban due to present weather conditions, including lack of rain, ground saturation, low humidity and a chance of higher winds.

Exceptions to the burn ban include welding and outdoor cooking — for welding, you must maintain a minimum of 100 gallons of water at the site and one water pressure fire extinguisher per spotter.

The burn ban will be active from Tuesday, September 24 and will expire on December 23.

No welding shall occur if winds are greater than 20 mph or relative humidity is less than 30 percent.

Prior to welding, give notice to the Brazos County Risk Manager and Brazos County Emergency Services.

All outdoor cooking or open flame devices are prohibited unless the device is propane or natural gas and has a full enclosure it utilizes at all times and unless the device is wood or charcoal and has a full enclosure.