Yard Dogs ready for new era: Bryan's Travis Major Field welcomes a new team, new revenue stream for the city

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Yard Dogs baseball team is set to begin playing at Travis Major Field starting in May, bringing a new economic opportunity to the city of Bryan.

The city now owns and operates the park, opening the door for rental revenue from multiple user groups.

"Now the city has ownership of and operation of the park, so all other user groups will go through the city to get that revenue from rentals as well," Mike Riggens, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facility Services, said.

The Yard Dogs' arrival comes with a lease agreement that will generate income for the city, alongside revenue from other local groups already reserving the facility.

"The Ventura Group reached out to us about the Bryan Yard Dogs, so they'll be paying a lease fee for that. In addition to that, we've got other local groups that will be reserving the facility and have been, that'll be a revenue source for the city as well," Riggens said.

City Council has allocated $700,000 for renovations to the ballpark, including upgrades to the concession stands, pitching mound, restrooms and other amenities.

"And the big one will be a new PA system as well, which will enhance the spectator experience," Riggens said.

The Yard Dogs brought on a general manager with experience at some of the most fan-focused organizations in sports.

"Started my career off as an intern with the Dallas Cowboys. That was an amazing experience. And then, I've had the opportunity to go work under the Savannah Bananas, with their staff. And again, I learned a lot about, you know, how do you put your fans first, how do you put your community first," Joey Addicott, General Manager of the Bryan Yard Dogs, said.

Addicott said he enjoys working with the City of Bryan.

"They really want to progress, you know, everything from downtown, which is beautiful, to even now this ballpark, they really want it to be great, and they're putting in the thought and the money behind it to not only support our team, but the community," Addicott said.

