Woman dies after SUV rear-ends tractor-trailer on North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A 61-year-old Robertson County woman died Sunday afternoon after her SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer on North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan.

Sheila Lemma-Swartz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 4:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The preliminary investigation shows the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the outside lane when Lemma-Swartz's SUV hit it from behind. She was the only person in the SUV.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

