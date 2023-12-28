'The current situation is unsustainable': Aggieland Humane at critical capacity with dogs needing new homes

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society said on Thursday that they are over double the ideal capacity in their dog kennels.

They are asking for the community's help.

As of Dec. 28, Aggieland Humane said they have over 90 dogs sheltered in a building that was built for 48.

The humane society said an ideal capacity means having the capability to provide every dog with the necessary care they deserve.

"Clean kennels throughout the day, daily exercise and playtime, and quality time with each dog build a happy, healthy shelter," they said in a Facebook post.

But right now, they said that task feels impossible.

"The current situation is unsustainable. We all must come together for these innocent pets. We know our generous community, and we hope you will step up to help the pets in this time of critical need," they said.

For more information on adopting a pet from the Aggieland Humane Society, visit their page here.

Or, if you are interested in fostering a pet, more information can be found here.