The community lifelines: Brazos Valley food pantries brace for rising demand as SNAP benefits are suspended

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Food pantries across the Brazos Valley and the country are preparing for increased demand as the federal government shutdown is set to halt SNAP benefits for more than 42 million Americans this Saturday.

Watch the full story here:

The community lifelines: local food pantries brace for rising demand as SNAP benefits are suspended

In Bryan, neighbors in need are relying on a handful of pantries to fill the void during what volunteers say is already one of the busiest times of the year for families needing food assistance.

Kenny Graves

"Especially during Thanksgiving time, usually this is the month where I think a lot of pantries see a little bit of an influx of families, but especially right now that we don't have the benefits from the government," Cecilia Hernandez from The Bridge Ministries said.

At Brazos Church Pantry, demand is already visible. Wednesday afternoons are typically busy, and the parking lot was full of cars lined up waiting for spaces.

"Wednesday afternoons are pretty busy typically and as you can see outside there's a lot of cars out there lined up just waiting for a parking place," Andrea Derrig from Brazos Church Pantry said.

Kenny Graves

The pantry expects to see the number of families they serve increase with SNAP benefits ending.

Derrig expressed concerns about maintaining adequate food supplies as their wholesale supplier, the Brazos Food Pantry, faces challenges due to high demand across all food banks.

"I suspect it will be and we're also concerned about the flow of food into because the Brazos food pantry, which is our wholesaler so to speak, they're having challenges too because of the high demand, all of the food banks are," Derrig said.

Kenny Graves

SNAP recipients can still use any remaining balances they have after Nov. 1.

"They still get to use whatever is on their account and so if they have any money left at the end of this month they get to use it," Derrig said.

Kenny Graves

Volunteer Donnis Baggett believes the lines will only get longer until the government situation is resolved.

"Until the government reopens and they get things settled there, I don't think the lines are gonna get any shorter. They're probably gonna get longer," Baggett said.

Kenny Graves

The pantries are actively seeking volunteers to help meet the increased demand.

"We do need muscle. We need volunteers to help put it in the bags and put it in the baskets and carry it out to the people. We'll put a smile on their face and a job description in their hand," Baggett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.