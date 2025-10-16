Silence is golden: City of Bryan is working towards a quiet zone for downtown

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan is moving forward with plans to reduce train horn noise in its downtown area by installing wayside horns at 24 railroad intersections throughout the city.

The current system requires train horns to blow at every intersection, creating a constant source of noise that affects both residents and visitors to the downtown area.

"For our guests that are out-of-towners, it's a jarring noise to hear in the middle of the night when you're sleeping," Brayton Watson, from the LaSalle Hotel, said.

The city's solution involves installing wayside horns, which will replace traditional train horns with a more targeted approach to safety warnings.

"There's some wayside horns that will be installed, which kind of replaces the train horns. This is a very concentrated cone of noise that blows at the vehicle. So if you're not in the line of that horn, you really won't hear the horn," Paul Kaspar, assistant public works director, said.

Local businesses believe the change will improve the downtown atmosphere, particularly for entertainment venues and outdoor events.

"Kind of remove the train's ambience a little bit, will certainly be a really great elevation for the musical atmosphere here in downtown and being able to enjoy those concerts, enjoy those musicians, when people are down here," Lina Adams, from Destination Bryan, said.

The city conducted a test run of the wayside horn system, focusing on areas that would most benefit from reduced noise levels.

"And then we went into the LaSalle. We stood outside of the LaSalle to listen, because that one location pretty much pointed directly at the hotel," Kaspar said.

The test results exceeded expectations, generating positive feedback from local business owners and residents.

"Our manager was really excited about it because it will cut down what you hear as far as how loud, how long, and so every feedback I've heard about it has been positive," Watson said.

Community members are looking forward to the implementation of the quiet zone, which they believe will enhance the overall downtown experience.

"We're really excited. Even though it's a few years down the line, we can't wait," Watson said.

Kaspar hopes the city can implement the quiet zone by 2027, though delays remain a possibility as the project moves through various approval processes.

