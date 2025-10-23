Bryan approves annexation of 160+ acres for Innovation Corridor expansion

Seizing the future: Bryan's 160-acre annexation fuels innovation economy

The city of Bryan has approved annexing more than 160 acres as part of an ambitious plan to transform the community into a high-tech hub through the expansion of its Innovation Corridor.

The annexed land along Highway 21 West will feature a combination of retail services and a planned development district designed to attract technology companies and support local residents' daily needs.

"What we've been seeing recently is just people kind of working on getting their zoning entitlements so they can have everything in place so that when the utilities are there they can get going as quickly as possible," said Katie Williams, Bryan senior planner.

The zoning assigned to the annexation includes retail services along the frontage of West State Highway 21 and a planned development covering the back 130 acres. This area will become part of the Innovation Corridor, a key component of the city's long-term strategy to promote technology development.

The retail portion aims to fill gaps in local services that residents currently lack.

"The retail services is kind of intended for things we don't have out there right now, so grocery stores, you know, clothing or apparel, retail, just things that people need to kind of live, even childcare would be permitted out there," Williams said.

Local residents see potential benefits in the planned growth, particularly for retaining young talent in the area.

"Hopefully bringing in these technology companies will allow for young professionals who graduate from A&M, who have fallen in love with Bryan and College Station, can now stay here and start building a life here," said Valen Cepak, a local resident.

However, some community members have raised questions about plans for a nearby data center. At the October 7 City Council meeting, Mayor Bobby Gutierrez explained the center is being built near the RELLIS Campus, an area that could expand in the future if needed.

As the project moves forward, residents emphasize the importance of community involvement and transparency in the development process.

"I think if you want to go out there and build new technology, I'm all about innovation and technology is a great way to do so. If the city and the community come together and say, hey, we want this and we can't wait for this to take us into the future," Cepak said.

The city does not currently have a timeline for construction and is in the process of adding utilities to the area.

