Scam Alert: Bryan Police Department will not be paying rent for residents

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department is putting out a warning on a new scam going around.

The police department says its Intake has received several phone calls from residents saying they've been made aware through a Facebook post from the City of Bryan Police Department that it would be "paying rent" for them.

"Unfortunately and with sad news, that is not us. It is a SCAM," the police department said on it's official Facebook page.

The police department advised residents of this new scam going around and to make sure you continue paying rent as usual.