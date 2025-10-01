Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scam Alert: Bryan Police Department will not be paying rent for residents

A fake page claiming to be the police department is going around on social media, saying the department will pay your rent - which the department debunked, saying it's a scam.
BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department is putting out a warning on a new scam going around.

The police department says its Intake has received several phone calls from residents saying they've been made aware through a Facebook post from the City of Bryan Police Department that it would be "paying rent" for them.

"Unfortunately and with sad news, that is not us. It is a SCAM," the police department said on it's official Facebook page.

The police department advised residents of this new scam going around and to make sure you continue paying rent as usual.

