Salvation Army BCS brings back free tutoring program for grades K-12

BRYAN, Texas — Students in our region are still recovering in the classroom from pandemic education losses. The Salvation Army Bryan-College Station is offering free tutoring for a second semester to help our younger generation thrive in the classroom.

After a successful run last semester, students in grades K-12 who attended tutoring made improvements in their coursework.



“We found that a lot of our youth needed it, and they were excelling in school now and it just grew them more academically,” said Caroline Brummer, Corps Assistant with Salvation Army Bryan-College Station.

For an hour and a half every Wednesday, students from Texas A&M and retired teachers work with the youth on various subjects by grade level to better focus on the student’s needs.

“We’ll have more of like a grade level structure so they’ll be at their grade level table, and so they’ll come in, and in their folder, it’ll just have a bio for the kid for the tutor and it will just say what they’re working on, what their parents say they need more help on,” Brummer said.

If you are interested in enrolling your child for tutoring services, the program starts Wednesday, February 21.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help on tutoring nights.