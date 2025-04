BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Council of Governments and the City of Bryan host the Brazos Valley Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The free event at the City of Bryan Municipal Center runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties are invited to participate. You are limited to five boxes per vehicle.

For more information about the event, please visit our https://www.facebook.com/bvcog/.