'ROSEMARY SAVED': Local Bryan neighborhood celebrates after year-long sewer battle

BRYAN, Texas — Dozens of signs reading “Save Rosemary” have been on full display for more than a year now.

“You actually could see these signs all over Bryan,” resident Jennifer Weber said.

The signs still standing a year later.

Weber told 15 ABC’s Chris Talley that it was all part of their winning strategy.

“Having that as a visible reminder for everyone who went down North Rosemary has been very important to keep this issue paramount, at least for us,” Weber said.

For months, Weber and her neighbors have been dealing with the possibility of the city of College Station expanding its sewage systems to cross into the historic Bryan neighborhood, an outcome they were strongly against. Weber has lived in her home since 2001.

She showed just how close she was to having her and her neighbor’s property drastically changed forever.

“This is the stake where the sewer line would have come down my creek, to turn left to go down south Rosemary, at this point there would have been a 30-foot bore pit 20-feet deep,” Weber explained.

In Monday's College Station city council meeting, leaders decided to instead plan to run the sewer trunkline to where it stays out of Bryan—and Weber’s property.

“Now, they’ve made the decision to go down Cooner Street and Chimney Hill [Drive] and stay in College Station where it should have been in the first place,” Weber said.

After years of defending our country, this retired Military and Air Force veteran is confident she and her neighbors defended their neighborhood successfully.

“We are now happy that we can live out our lives here so that we can age gracefully and we plan to be here for a long time,” Weber said.

It is unclear at this time when the city of Bryan and the city of College Station will move forward with the Phase 4 project as part of the interlocal agreement.