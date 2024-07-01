Prayer vigil planned for Bryan ISD student fatally struck by lightning

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV/KRHD) Family, friends and the community have planned to gather and pray following the tragic death of a Bryan ISD student.

Quinece Turner was outside with her father when she was fatally struck by lightning, according to a Go Fund Me page organized by family. The online fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Kemp Carver Elementary in Bryan ISD has also posted posted details regarding a prayer vigil for Turner, according to a post on Facebook. They are inviting the community out Tuesday, July 2 at 6:00 PM in the school's gymnasium.