Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyBryan

Actions

Prayer vigil planned for Bryan ISD student fatally struck by lightning

Quinece Turner was outside with her father when she was fatally struck by lightning, according to a Go Fund Me page.
Quinece Turner
GoFundMe/<b>Sandra Hatten</b>
Quinece Turner (left) was fatally struck by lightning while enjoying outside with her father.
Quinece Turner
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 01, 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV/KRHD) Family, friends and the community have planned to gather and pray following the tragic death of a Bryan ISD student.

Quinece Turner was outside with her father when she was fatally struck by lightning, according to a Go Fund Me page organized by family. The online fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Kemp Carver Elementary in Bryan ISD has also posted posted details regarding a prayer vigil for Turner, according to a post on Facebook. They are inviting the community out Tuesday, July 2 at 6:00 PM in the school's gymnasium.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.