Parents raise concerns over lack of shade structures at new Bryan playground

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A new playground is now open at Copperfield Park in Bryan, but some parents are raising concerns about a missing feature: shade.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jaclyn Groves's son playing at Copperfield Park.

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New playground opens in Bryan, but parents raise concerns over lack of shade structures

The upgraded park offers plenty of space for kids to swing, slide, and burn off energy. However, dozens of neighbors have taken to social media to point out the lack of protection from the sun.

"We're just so thrilled to have an upgraded playground, and the only thing that's missing is shade," Jaclyn Groves said.

City of Bryan Government Facebook comments regarding the lack of shade at Copperfield Park.

With summer approaching, parents worry about the heat. "The sun is just beaming right on the playground," Groves said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jaclyn Groves's son playing at Copperfield Park.

"Especially during the summertime when we're outside 24/7," Groves said.

"I feel like these slides would get really hot," Groves said.

When I asked about the impact of not having a shade structure, Groves noted it could limit when families visit.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident Jaclyn Groves shares her thoughts about the new playground with 15 ABC.

"I just think that a playground would be used less, and that maybe people would come earlier on during the day, and that not as many people would get to come in the afternoon," Groves said.

City leaders said they hear the concerns but explained that adding shade is not always simple due to budget constraints.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan Parks and Facilities Assistant Manager, Cody Junek shares the reasons for no shade structure with 15 ABC.

"Would we like to shade them all tomorrow? Absolutely. But you know, we also have hurdles and budgets that we have to stay within," Cody Junek, Assistant Manager for Bryan Parks and Facilities said.

Junek noted the play equipment itself cost $100,000, and a freestanding shade structure would add an estimated $30,000 to $40,000 to the project.

For now, the city's focus remains on safety and upgrading older playgrounds. However, officials hope to eventually add shade to all playgrounds across the city if the budget allows.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jaclyn Groves's son playing at Copperfield Park.

"Moving forward, it's something that we will continue to evaluate and it's not something that would be missed in the future," Junek said.

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