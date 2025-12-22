New stage, same smoke: The annual Troubadour Festival finds a new home at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Troubadour Festival is relocating from Aggie Park at Texas A&M to Travis Bryan Midtown Park for its 3-day music and barbecue experience scheduled for March 27 through 29, 2026.

Watch the full story here:

New stage, same smoke: the annual Troubadour Festival finds new home in Bryan's Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Local businesses are already seeing increased interest from the festival's move to Bryan. \

Brayton Watson from LaSalle Hotel said bookings have increased as people express excitement about attending the event.

"We are so excited. We have already seen an increase of bookings. We've seen a lot of people really excited and to come for the Troubadour Fest, of course we're excited," Watson said.

Anne DeLeon from The Farm Patch believes the festival will help both visitors and locals discover new parts of the community.

"It makes people, even the locals, get out and see things that they normally don't," DeLeon said. "Every time there's a bigger event in Bryan or College Station, we get newcomers that say, oh, I've lived here for 3 or 4 years, but I've never been here yet."

Kenny Graves Anne Deleon, The Farm Patch

The festival features two stages with over 11 hours of live music, headlined by Robert Earl Keen and Flatland Cavalry. The Saturday lineup also includes Jason Boland & The Stragglers, American Aquarium, Waylon Wyatt, Taylor Hunnicutt, Tyce Delk, Shelby Stone, The Kruse Brothers and Julianna Rankin.

Troubadour Festival

The weekend begins with a free kickoff party at the Palace Theater on March 27, featuring American Aquarium and Shelby Stone. BBQ tasting runs from 1:00 PM to 3:15 PM on Saturday, with VIP entry starting at noon. The festival concludes Sunday with a BBQ brunch at the Palace Theater catered by Bar-A-BBQ, featuring an acoustic set by Jason Boland.

Watson encourages visitors to explore Bryan beyond the festival grounds.

"I'd like to tell them to come on over here and check it out. It is such a fun place, so many shops, lots of restaurants, good eats. Everybody here is super friendly and you never meet a stranger on the street," Watson said.

KXXV

DeLeon echoed the welcoming atmosphere, noting the variety of offerings available to visitors.

"You will find just about anything you want. There's everything from handmade goods to some of the latest gadgets, a lot of good, friendly people, and if you don't know where something is, you just ask and somebody can tell you," DeLeon said.

Tickets are available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.