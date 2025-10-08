Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More suspects identified in Bryan vehicle burglaries

Police Investigation Law Enforcement Detectives Crime
BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Investigators in Bryan are looking for two men from the Houston area they've connected to vehicle burglaries in the area.

Bryan police have identified Dejuan Allen and Myron Toliver as suspects in the theft of tools from work vehicles throughout the city.

Police say both men have active warrants and are from the Houston area.

Another suspect was previously arrested in the case.

