More suspects identified in Bryan vehicle burglaries

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Investigators in Bryan are looking for two men from the Houston area they've connected to vehicle burglaries in the area.

Bryan police have identified Dejuan Allen and Myron Toliver as suspects in the theft of tools from work vehicles throughout the city.

Police say both men have active warrants and are from the Houston area.

These 2 suspects are wanted in connection to the vehicle burglaries / tool thefts targeting work style vehicles throughout Bryan. Dejuan Allen has active warrants for Theft $2,500-$30,000 and OCA. Myron Toliver has an active warrant for OCA. Both are from the Houston Area. pic.twitter.com/8qqIpvrDsb — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 8, 2025

Another suspect was previously arrested in the case.