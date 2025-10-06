BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan police are investigating nearly 20 vehicle break-ins over the past few weeks, with thieves specifically targeting work vans and trucks to steal tools and valuable equipment.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan police are investigating nearly 20 vehicle break-ins over the past few weeks.

Watch the full story here:

Bryan Police report spike in vehicle burglaries targeting work trucks and vans

The recent crime spree has left residents on edge and businesses counting the costs of stolen gear and damaged vehicles.

"I think more people should be made aware of it, should protect themselves, protect each other, look out for the children in their community," Bryan resident Skyler Stolz said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Skyler Stolz shares his thoughts about the recent vehicle burglaries with 15 ABC.

Bryan Police Officer Seth Waller said criminals are gaining forced entry to vehicles in most cases, breaking windows and cutting locks to access tools left in plain view.

"It's a trickle effect that affects not only the owner of those tools, but the owner of the construction business, whatever company it is. It has a lasting effect," Waller said.

The break-ins are impacting community trust and forcing residents to change their daily routines.

Ezekiel Ramirez Tools in the back of a work truck.

"It degrades the trust in the community," Stolz said.

Walter Glover, another Bryan resident, said the crimes have changed the character of the town.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan resident, Walter Glover shares his thoughts about the recent vehicle burglaries with 15 ABC.

"It's taken away the innocence of this town, honestly," Glover said. "We started paying more attention, locking things up more and like, you know, double-checking those locks."

Ezekiel Ramirez Tools in the back of a truck.

The Bryan Police Department is working to prevent additional crimes and catch those responsible for the recent break-ins.

"There's always gonna be crimes of opportunity and people trying to take advantage of that, and it's our job to be proactive to catch them or prevent it before it happens," Waller said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bryan Police Officer Seth Waller shares specific details about the recent vehicle burglaries with 15 ABC.

Police urge residents to keep their vehicles locked, stay vigilant, and contact the department with any information that could help the ongoing investigation.

Ezekiel Ramirez A tool box in the back of a truck.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.