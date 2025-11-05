UPDATE: Roadway partially reopens after major crash on Highway 21 in Bryan

UPDATE 11:51 a.m.:

Bryan Police say eastbound lanes have reopened, but westbound traffic is down to one lane.

BPD asks drivers traveling through the area to slow down.

ORIGINAL 11:38 a.m.:

A major crash has shutdown both lanes of traffic on Highway 21 in Bryan and traffic is being diverted off the highway.

Bryan Police are on scene and say the crash is located in the 2400 block of E Highway 21. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as of 11:16 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Waco Street and Tabor Road.

Westbound traffic will be shutdown at the Feeder Road/Highway 6.

Drivers can expect delays and officers will be on scene for an extended period of time.

This is a look at traffic as of 11:23 a.m. in the area of the crash: