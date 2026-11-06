BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Local food pantries across the Brazos Valley are struggling to meet a rising demand for food assistance, with The Bridge Ministries in Bryan among those seeing record numbers of families in need.

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Local food pantries set records as more working families seek help making ends meet in Brazos Valley

Kenny Graves

I visited The Bridge Ministries on Thursday to see their food distribution in action, where a line of cars waited to receive food.

Kenny Graves

"We served 143 families last night," Emma Bridges, outreach coordinator for The Bridge Ministries, said.

Kenny Graves

Major David Swyers with the Salvation Army told me he has seen a trend of more dual-income families seeking help in the past two months.

"We've seen an uptick in, you know, families that have two people that are working full time," Swyers said.

Kenny Graves

I was told many families make too much money for state assistance, but not enough to pay bills and buy enough food for the month.

"And it really shows you that, um, a lot of folks are just one paycheck away from, from being on the streets," Bridges said.

"Now I say people are one missed day of work from having to come see us," Swyers said.

Kenny Graves

The Bridge Ministries serves a large number of families in need — typically 80 families on Tuesdays, with Thursdays even busier.

"Typically 140, 150 on Thursdays, which is when we do our really efficient drive-through," Bridges said.

Kenny Graves

The organization recently set a record.

"In October, we served 908 families, which is an organizational record for us," Bridges said.

Kenny Graves

Swyers said there is still a stigma attached to asking for help, but he told me that is exactly why the Salvation Army is there.

"A lot of people say, I never thought I'd come to you, and they're here because when you come to see us, you can see it in their eyes; they're embarrassed, they're ashamed. And we get to speak hope back into their life," Swyers said.

Kenny Graves

Carter Poore, a volunteer, said the pantries make a difference.

"Food pantries are just so important because they provide people with such an important need that it frees them up to focus on other parts of their lives while they don't have to worry about getting food day to day," Poore said.

Kenny Graves

Poore also shared what keeps her coming back to help others.

"People we serve are so kind and so grateful, and it makes it really easy to remember why I'm doing it," Poore said.

Kenny Graves

To locate or volunteer at a food pantry in your neighborhood in the Brazos Valley, visit the Brazos Valley Food Bank website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

